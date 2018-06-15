TSA inspects ferry luggage in Woods Hole, Hyannis

The Transportation Security Administration conducted luggage checks at Steamship Authority terminals in Woods Hole and Hyannis Thursday, TSA spokesperson Michael McCarthy told The Times.

McCarthy said TSA agents employed explosive detection equipment and described it as “something TSA does in collaboration of the Steamship Authority.”

TSA has used bomb-sniffing dogs in the past but did not use them Thursday, he said. The checks were scheduled at the request of the Steamship Authority, he said, and are conducted approximately once a year.

Steamship Authority general manager Robert Davis could not be immediately reached for comment on the checks, but confirmed through spokesman Sean Gonsalves that SSA was aware of the TSA presence.