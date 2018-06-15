West Tisbury election ends elected tax collector position

West Tisbury voters approved a sole ballot question Thursday changing the elected position of tax collector to an appointed tax collector/treasurer position. Out of 136 votes cast, 123 voted yes and 13 voted no, town clerk Tara Whiting reported.

At town meeting in April, voters approved combining the position of tax collector and treasurer and gave retiring tax collector Brent Taylor, who served for 41 years, a standing ovation. The ballot vote completes the elimination of her position and etches Taylor into history as the last tax collector of West Tisbury. Town treasurer Kathy Logue is anticipated to receive the appointment for the new tax collector/treasurer position.