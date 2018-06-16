Sam Bresnick and Gary Simmons headed to state All-Star game

Sam Bresnick, senior captain on the MVRHS baseball team, was selected to play in the 41st annual Massachusetts State Senior All-Star Game at St. John’s High School in Shrewsbury on Tuesday at 1 pm.

Bresnick moved from shortstop to pitcher this spring and had a remarkable season, striking out 59 batters in 55 innings, with an ERA of 1.78.

In his first varsity start against St. John Paul II of Hyannis on April 24, Sam pitched 10 innings of a 12-inning Vineyard win, allowing just four hits, striking out 12 and walking one.

Sam will have company in Shrewsbury. Vineyard coach Gary Simmons was picked to coach in the game for the first time in his long career and will lead the South All-Stars.