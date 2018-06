1 of 8

Oak Bluffs celebrated its annual Oak Bluffs Harbor Festival this past Saturday, June 17. The festivities began at 10 am and lasted until 8 pm. The event kicks off the summer with live music, food, arts, and crafts along the harborfront. Organized by the Oak Bluffs Association, over 60 vendors came out for this event this year. With free admission available to the public, the harborfront was bustling throughout the day.