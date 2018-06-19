MVRHS girls tennis clinches fourth consecutive state title

The MVRHS girls tennis team won a fourth consecutive state championship and first at the Division 2 level, by defeating Winchester High School 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon at Newton South High School.

The contest featured a battle of unbeatens between the South champion Vineyarders and North champion Sachems.

Hannah Rabasca was first off the court with a 6-1, 6-0 third singles victory over Caroline Fredey. The senior first doubles pair of Kat Roberts and Lizzie Williamson put the Vineyarders up 2-0, defeating Brooke Scully and Jordan Weinberg 6-4, 6-1.

First singles Kelly Klaren came blazing out of the gate against Winchester number one Julia Thompson and took the first set 6-1. The second set was a battle but Klaren prevailed 7-5 in a tie-breaker to win the set 7-6, putting the Vineyarders up 3-0, clinching the best-of-five match series and the state championship.

Second singles Victoria Scott battled back from dropping the first set 1-6 against Katherine Dougherty to win the second set 6-4 and the third set tie-breaker, 10-6, giving the Vineyarders a 4-0 lead.

Winchester won the final match of the day, with Taylor Kenrich and Lauren Chilton beating Molly Pogue and Chesca Quinlan-Potter at second doubles 6-4, 7-5.

The Vineyarders finished the season at 20-0, while Winchester dropped to 21-1.

Kristofer Rabasca contributed to this report.