The price of a fence

To the Editor:

I consider myself to be an environmentalist, but am disheartened by the Land Bank’s fence on Trade Wind Fields Preserve. I’m a homeowner who proudly supported the Land Bank’s mission when we sold our first house, and a dog owner who previously walked the perimeter paths, thinking that I was complying with Land Bank rules.

The dog community may have abused its privileges, but has increasingly complied with the Land Bank’s directives. Among the four species identified for protection, the Land Bank cited 25 purple needlegrass plants, down from 100, in the latest survey. Attributing the recent decline of that species in the 72-acre parcel to today’s level of dog use is hard to comprehend. In our recent circumnavigation of the fields along the paths, depending upon time of day, we might see a group in a cluster at the trailhead, but fewer than a dozen walkers around the two-plus miles of paths, which cover a very small portion of the parcel.

Seeing the fence glaring at County Road, I’m forced to conclude that the Land Bank has arrogantly abused its power, and has been unable to manage their mandate either by balancing their own priorities or creatively collaborating. A vote of no confidence.

Every time I drive down County Road, I will see that fence and question the Land Bank and its leadership.

Susan Hobart

Oak Bluffs