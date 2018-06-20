Alishan Haigazian of Edgartown died on June 17, 2018, at Falmouth Hospital. His son Alishan II and his daughter, Alise Haigazian, with her fiancé Tcason Cofield, were in attendance.

Alishan was born in 1925 in Varna, Bulgaria, to John Bedros and Nevart Haigazian, on their way to the United States from Istanbul, Turkey. Both his parents were survivors of the Armenian Genocide. He was raised in Philadelphia, Pa., and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Educated at the Eckels School of Mortuary Science, he was a funeral director for many years in Philadelphia. He moved to Washington, D.C., and worked as a finish carpenter. He built the stand upon which Richard Nixon was sworn as president of the United States in 1972. He studied contracting and contracts at the Library of Congress, and moved to Martha’s Vineyard in 1983 with his son Alishan II. His daughter Alise was born on the Island. He served as assistant building inspector in Edgartown and building inspector in Oak Bluffs for several years.

He is survived by his daughter, Alise, and her fiancé Tcason Cofield, his son Alishan II, his daughter, Berjoohy Murray of Mount Laurel, N.J., her two sons, Michael Murray and David Murray, his daughter, Rosemarie Haigazian of Edgartown, and her two sons, J.B. Robichau and John Bedros Robichau, and four great-grandsons.