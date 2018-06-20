B Corp. names South Mountain Co. among ‘Best for the World.’

South Mountain Co., the West Tisbury architecture, building, and renewable energy firm, has been recognized for creating extraordinary positive impact, according to the nonprofit B Lab.

According to a press release, South Mountain is honored in the Best for the World overall list, which includes businesses that earned scores in the top 10 percent of several thousand Certified B Corporations worldwide regarding a company’s positive impact on its workers, community, customers, and the environment. To certify as B Corporations, companies must complete a comprehensive assessment and have their answers verified by B Lab.

The full B Impact Assessment is all about using business as a force for good, evaluating a host of practices and attributes like community service, charitable giving, living wages, educational opportunity, employee health, and environmental sustainability. South Mountain made the list due to practices like employee ownership, carbon footprint reduction, and many family-friendly policies.

“We have found the B Lab organization and its Beneficial Corporation movement to be neatly aligned with our purpose and mission. The recognition is nice, but it’s the rigor of the exercise that’s most valuable — it makes us think harder and work harder to improve at truly making a difference,” says John Abrams, South Mountain’s CEO.

Today there are more than 2,400 Certified B Corporations across more than 150 industries and 50 countries, unified by one common goal: to redefine success in business. “People are hungry for companies like South Mountain, who are changing the system by building businesses that seek to create the greatest positive impact,” says Jay Coen Gilbert, co-founder of B Lab. “Best for the World is the only list of businesses that uses comprehensive, comparable, third-party-validated data about a company’s social and environmental performance.”

Any company can measure and manage its social and environmental performance at bimpactassessment.net.