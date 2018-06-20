Bridge Notes

At the June 11, 1:15 pm, game of the Edgartown Bridge Club, 10 tables were in play. First place in the north-south direction went to Barbara Silk and Dave Donald, followed by Ency Fokos and John O’Keefe in second, Sandy and Michael Lindheimer in third, and Carol Whitmarsh and Deirdre Ling in fourth place. In the east-west direction, Barbara Besse and Wink Winkelman finished first, followed by Wendy Wolf and Judy Maynes in second, Joan Attianesa and Karen Sullivan in third, and Lolly Hand and Diane Drake in fourth.

At the June 12, 7 pm, game of the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, 15 pairs were in play. Finishing in first place were Dave Donald and Michel Riel, followed by Deirdre Ling and Ed Russell in second. Tied for third place were Barbara Besse, playing with Sandy Lindheimer, and Dotti Arnold, playing with Cheryl Neal. Tied for fifth place were Bea Phear, playing with Mollie Whalen, and Jim Kaplan, playing with Miles Jaffe.

At the June 14, 7 pm, game of the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, seven tables were in play. Finishing in first place in the north-south direction were Barbara Silk and Bea Phear, followed by Ed Russell and Deirdre Ling in second, and Sandy and Michael Lindheimer in third place. In the east-west direction, Mollie Whalen and Cecily Greenaway finished in first place, followed by Caroline Baum and Gerry Averill in second, and Dave Donald and Lolly Hand in third.