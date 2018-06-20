Cape Cod Five opens new Edgartown branch

Cape Cod Five opened a new branch in Edgartown on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The bank’s new full-service branch is located in Post Office Square, and is the third location on-Island. Cape Cod Five has a lending and wealth management office, opened in 2012, and a banking center, opened in 2016.

Regional president Richard Leonard told the Times he was “very excited” for the opening, and walked through the design plan of the new branch. The front desk was given a wide opening, allowing bankers to easily come out and greet customers, and several iPads have been installed on a welcome bar for customers to use while waiting. There are three offices and one conference room.

President and CEO Dorothy Savarese also attended the opening. “We are here in Edgartown because our customers asked us to be,” she said. “We hope it helps serve all of the community with knowledge, with local experience, and with the products and services they need.”