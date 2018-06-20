Community Services makes the impossible possible

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services celebrates the 40th anniversary of its Possible Dreams auction at the Winnetu Oceanside Resort on Sunday, July 29, at 3:30 pm. They have already raised $125,480 of their $500,000 goal, and will be auctioning off some great packages this year.

Possible Dreams supporters can bid for the best view on the Island for this year’s August 17 fireworks in Oak Bluffs — the top floor of the Offshore Ale House. Enjoy dinner and drinks for 10 as you take in the show. Martha’s Vineyard Community Services will also be raffling off some exciting prizes, including a Patriots game-day package, a Nantucket getaway, a three-piece ruby anniversary jewelry set by Stefanie Wolf, as well as over $900 in M.V. restaurant gift cards.

Tickets will be available at the Tisbury Street Fair on July 8, at down-Island Cronig’s every Saturday in July, or from any auction committee member or Martha’s Vineyard Community Services staff member.