Court Report: May 31, 2018 – June 8, 2018

May 31, 2018

Troy L. Hobby, Colfax, Wis.; DOB 6/11/71, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, failure to yield at intersection: continued to pretrial conference.

June 1, 2018

John Reilly, New Canaan, Conn.; DOB 6/8/78, keeping a noisy and disorderly house: pretrial probation for six months.

Jenna Santos, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/14/98, possession of class C drug (Ativan), possession of liquor by person under 21: continued to pretrial conference.

June 4, 2018

Milos Alimpijevic, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/8/91, disorderly conduct: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost.

Steven Cartwright, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/25/59, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, number plate violation to conceal identity, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Rushane M. Davis, Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/17/93, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost; crosswalk violation: not responsible.

David C. Fecitt, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/2/67, failure to stop/yield, OUI-liquor or .08%, crosswalk violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Eleshia R. Hunter, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/3/83, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

June 5, 2018

Tyrone T. Barlosky, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/26/81, breaking and entering a building during daytime to commit a felony: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; larceny over $250: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; larceny from a building: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

June 6, 2018

Jose C. Barahona, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/10/76, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense: guilty — 90 days in the house of correction suspended, probation for two years with 14 day inpatient program, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, $50 OUI and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: guilty — probation for two years; possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: responsible, filed (one year).

Claude A. Gibson, Edgartown; DOB 12/24/74, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; failure to stop/yield: not responsible.

Mauricio Alcides Moreno-Guzman, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/16/72, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $500 court cost.

June 8, 2018

Jordan C. Glover, Aquinnah; DOB 10/16/85, assault and battery: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth without prejudice; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth without prejudice.

Patrick A. Kelly, Edgartown; DOB 5/4/56, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Amanda McFarland, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/23/96, assault and battery: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and the failure of the alleged victim to cooperate.

Stephen W. Moore, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/27/59, assault and battery: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and the failure of the alleged victim to cooperate.

Shane K. True, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/6/82, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial conference.

Jason Richard Willoughby, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/19/85, receiving stolen property over $250: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and assertion of the Fifth by the witnesses.