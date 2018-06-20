Joan C. Potter

Joan C. (Wall) Potter, 83, of Vineyard Haven and formerly of Oak Bluffs, died on Monday evening, June 18, 2018, at the Massachusetts General Hospital.

She was predeceased by her husband John Stauffer Potter Jr. in January 2014. Joan is survived by her sons, John S. Potter III, Robert L.C. Potter, and William N.H. Potter.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear at that time.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Vineyard House, P.O. Box 4599, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.