Join the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center for their comedy performance on Sunday, June 24, at 7:30 pm. If laughter is good medicine, then make an appointment with “Dr. Nadler.” Marty Nadler’s four decades in show business covers stage, film, television, and radio. Join him for a night that’s sure to make you laugh. Tickets are $25. For more information, call 508-693-0745.