Mackenzie Condon places in top 20 at track Nationals

Mackenzie Condon capped off her junior year and the spring track season at MVRHS by placing 16th out of 46 runners in the 400-meter Hurdles Emerging Elite Finals at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals, Sunday at Aggie Stadium on the campus of North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro, N.C.

Condon clocked in at 63.71, her second fastest time of the season.

“A great way to finish a great season,” said Vineyard Coach Joe Schroeder. “It’s very difficult to extend this far into June, but she stayed focused and performed at a high level the entire postseason.”