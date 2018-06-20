MV United and NE Revs partner on future of Vineyard soccer

MV United, the Island’s youth soccer organization, has reached an agreement with the New England Revolution pro soccer team by which Revolution coaches and staff will provide coaching and mentoring to young Island soccer players.

According to an MVU statement “After several months of work, MV United has officially entered into an agreement with the Revolution Academy to work specifically with our Island Soccer League (ISL) during the upcoming fall 2018 soccer season and beyond.

“The program will utilize the Revolution Academy to work with our Island League Directors; Catherine Coogan, Nika Mone, Patrick Mullin and Adam Smith, and the rest of the ISL coaching staff and players, for 3 hours per day, two days per week, for the entirety of the Island League season.” The ISL fields about 15 teams, In the fall, Revolution Academy staff will work with teams in the fifth to eighth grade age group. MVU president Matt Malowski said this week he is hopeful that additional sessions can be scheduled for next winter and spring,

The Revolution Academy is an outreach organization created by the Major League Soccer team to engage young players and to teach the sport in the New England region. The Revolution Academy currently partners with approximately 45 youth soccer programs year round and has over 100 professional coaches on its staff.

MVU oversees a league with 25-30 teams, including 8-12 travel teams. Involving 350-400

Island kids. The MVU-Rev agreement follows a very successful two-day clinic in March provided by the Revolution Academy which was attended by 250 MVU players, more than half the league’s enrollment.

Revolution Academy training programs are free to all MV United players registered in the ISL. Registration for the Island Soccer League can be made online through www.mvunited.org.