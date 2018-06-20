MV United U-11 Girls win SCSL title

The MV United Under-11 girls soccer team capped off an unbeaten season by winning the South Coast Soccer League Division 2 championship on a hot and humid Saturday at Mariner Fields in Fairhaven.

The Vineyard girls finished second in the regular season standings with seven wins, plus a draw against third-place Bourne, their opponents in the semi-finals on Saturday morning. United won the rematch, 3-0. Talia Maccaferri tallied twice and Reese Malowski scored, while goalkeepers Izzy Blake and Emily Coogan earned a clean sheet.

MVU advanced to play first-place Westport (9-0-0) in the finals and won the championship match, 2-1. Annabelle Metell and Talia Maccaferri scored the goals. Keepers Blake, Coogan and Maccaferri shared the win in net.

The U-11 girls are coached by Allyson Metell, Heidi Blau and Emily Williston.

Three additional United teams qualified for the league tournament at Mariner. The U-13 Girls lost a heartbreaker on penalty kicks to Oceana of North Eastham, after the teams were tied through regulation play and two overtimes.

The U-12 boys reached the finals but lost to Dartmouth FC, 4-2, while the U-13 boys fell to Fall River, 3-1, in the semi-finals.