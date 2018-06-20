Piano concert at the West Tisbury library

The West Tisbury library hosts an afternoon piano concert with Steven Lubin on Thursday, June 28, at 4:30 pm. Lubin will perform works by Mozart at this free event.

Pianist Lubin has performed as a concerto soloist and recitalist in England, France, Spain, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Italy, Finland, Ukraine, Australia, Taiwan, Japan, and all across North America, according to a press release from the library. He has appeared as soloist in many of the world’s great concert halls and major international festivals. He has performed with the National Symphony, the Odessa Philharmonic, the Mozarteum Orchestra of Salzburg, the St. Paul and Los Angeles Chamber Orchestras, and many others.

For more information about this event, call the library at 508-693-3366 or email olarsen@clamsnet.org.