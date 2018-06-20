REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: June 11 – 15, 2018

Chilmark

June 15, Mary Jane Nevin sold a Quansoo beach lot to Craig J. Millett for $295,000.

Edgartown

June 11, Frederick P. and Karen E. Collins, trustees of 42 Witchwood Lane Realty Trust, sold 42 Witchwood Lane to R. Bradford Malt, trustee of MV Harbor Trust, for $2,895,000.

June 15, Triple Nickel LLC sold 7 Pease’s Point Road to Roger and Fawn Hurwitz for $2,675,000.

June 15, James K. and Deborah F. Carter sold 225, 227 and 231 Upper Main St. to MV Edgar Inn LLC for $8,000,000.

June 15, Florence Jane Barbini, trustee of Barbini Nominee Trust, sold 4 Road to the Plains to Gregory A. Jones and Anne Clark for $975,000.

Oak Bluffs

June 14, Caleb Caldwell sold 9 David Healey Way to Liquid Resorts LLC for $1,050,000.

June 15, Patrick J. King, a/k/a Patrick G. King, sold 34 Windemere Road and a lot on Windemere Road to Raymond Sia for $1,075,000.

Tisbury

June 13, Jeffrey Earley sold 68 Lagoon Pond Road to Sawyer Realty Group LLC for $607,500.

June 13, Craig James Millett sold 1140-11 State Road to Jared D. Dourdeville for $432,500.

June 15, June 15, Geoghan E. Coogan, trustee of Katiak Nominee Trust, sold 461 State Road (rear lot) to MV Pickers LLC for $575,000.