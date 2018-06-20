Sandpiper Realty welcomes Dawn Bellante Holand to its team

Sandpiper Realty has added Dawn Bellante Holand to its roster of real estate professionals. According to a press release, Holand has a true passion for Martha’s Vineyard. She has been a resident for almost two decades, and currently serves on the Tisbury planning board.

She is a licensed sales agent, Realtor, and member of the Cape Cod and Islands MLS. Holand is renowned on the Island as a thorough, detail-oriented agent, and for being honest, with a clear communication style and a client-centric approach.

Holand was born and raised on Boston’s North Shore, where she developed a passion for the coastal lifestyle and commitment to community service. A Wellesley College graduate, she moved to Martha’s Vineyard full-time after meeting her husband, Island artist Anthony Holand, known worldwide for his custom copper weathervanes.

Holand has worked at Martha’s Vineyard Online, where she developed digital marketing for Island real estate agencies and pioneered real estate portals for the Martha’s Vineyard and Fairfield County, Conn., luxury markets. That success led to a lead role at Vineyard House, managing the construction project of their new sober living campus, including two residences, administration office, and community meeting space.