South Mountain Co. honored for positive impact on community

South Mountain Co., the West Tisbury architecture, building, and renewable energy firm, was recently recognized for creating extraordinary positive impact, according to the nonprofit B Lab. South Mountain is honored in the Best for the World Overall list, which includes businesses that earned scores in the top 10 percent of several thousand Certified B Corporations worldwide, regarding a company’s positive impact on its workers, community, customers, and the environment.

Information in a press release states that to certify as B Corporations, companies must complete a comprehensive assessment and have their answers verified by B Lab. The full B Impact Assessment, the press release said, is about using business as a force for good, evaluating a host of practices and attributes like community service, charitable giving, living wages, educational opportunity, employee health, and environmental sustainability. South Mountain made the list due to practices like employee ownership, carbon footprint reduction, and many family-friendly policies.

“We have found the B-Lab organization and its Beneficial Corporation movement to be neatly aligned with our purpose and mission. The recognition is nice, but it’s the rigor of the exercise that’s most valuable — it makes us think harder and work harder to improve at truly making a difference,” South Mountain’s CEO, John Abrams, says in the press release.

According to the release, Best for the World is the only list of businesses that uses comprehensive, comparable, third-party-validated data about a company’s social and environmental performance.

Any company can measure and manage its social and environmental performance at bimpactassessment.net.