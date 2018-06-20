Tisbury: Meet Ingemar Lönnbom

Heard on Main Street: Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, or a kind word.

This evening at the Vineyard Haven library at 7 pm, meet Ingemar Lönnbom, who will tell you about “Herring and Potatoes, a Transatlantic Love Story.” He says herring from the Baltic Sea and potatoes from the Americas saved the lives of thousands of Swedes. This Swedish journalist and cookbook author will include the history of herring and potatoes, and how they are used in Sweden today. He will also share some Swedish culture.

Tomorrow, Friday, June 22, the Martha’s Vineyard Museum opens the summer season with a free party from 5 to 7 pm. There are four new exhibits, and the reopening of the 18th century Cooke House. This will be the last opening party at the museum’s Edgartown campus. After a busy winter of packing and preparing for a fall move to Vineyard Haven, the staff offer “Greetings from Martha’s Vineyard,” with stories of how people got here, where they stayed, and what they did over the years. “Edgartown: From Whaling Port to Summer Resort” tells the story of Edgartown, from the whaling era in the 1820s to the filming of “Jaws” in the 1970s, and the shop offers the newly released book on Edgartown by museum research librarian Bow Van Riper.

Photographs by Denys Wortman are now on display at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center through July 1.

The delicious Strawberry Festival at the West Tisbury Church is Saturday, June 23, from noon to 4 pm. Volunteers from age 3 to 93 gather at dawn to prepare the berries for all the many treats at tables and chairs on the front lawn. Enjoy strawberries with cream or ice cream, as well as shortcake and smoothies. Berries to go, and also lemonade will be served.

Your favorite Island artist and jeweler will probably be at the Art of Jewelry exhibit on Sunday, June 24, from 4 to 6 pm. This celebrates the opening of the Featherstone Jewelry Studio. Did I mention this was also a sale?

The older I get, the more I appreciate the thoughtful neighbors we have. They often do things for us that I am not even aware of. But I am also learning about other Islanders who need this kind of help. One lady emailed asking if I could recommend a handyman. I had asked for suggestions of a handyman, only to find I had to be on Facebook to contact them. I tried reaching them by phone, but had no reply. You can get help if you are a paid member of another group.

The Islander I mentioned needs a grab bar and help getting the AC back in her window. The yellow pages only have “home improvements”: they want to sell you a new air conditioning system or a new bathroom. There must be a better source.

Next Tuesday, June 26, at our library at 7 pm you can learn about “Changes in New England Wildlife over Time,” and how we have morphed from glaciers to open tundra and boreal forests. When our ancestors cleared the forests west to the plains, a flood of tall grass prairie birds poured eastward to the Atlantic. Peter Alden says, “In recent decades these cultural grasslands have nearly vanished, and many of our endangered species barely hang on. Then there are invasive plant problems, and too many bird feeders.”

Peter Alden’s program is dedicated to the memory of Vernon Laux, who for many years was known as an Island birder and for his birding articles and program on Cape Cod radio. Peter knew Vern since high school, and traveled on many continents with him. The speaker is the author of many nature books, including the National Audubon Society Field Guide to New England. He’s also led tours to over 100 countries and the seven seas on wildlife, for Mass Audubon, National Geographic, and others.

You should know that the Vineyard Haven library will not open until 1 pm next Wednesday, June 27. The library will be open from 1 to 5:30 pm. Because of scheduled system maintenance, CLAMS services, including online catalogs, OverDrive & Commonwealth eBook Collections, and the Commonwealth Catalog, will be unavailable to CLAMS library users. Library patrons visiting any CLAMS library that day must have a library card with them to check out materials.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out on Monday to Carly Simon, Johanna Robichau, and Jack O’Callaghan. Tuesday, wish the best to Ed Merck and Nancy Cryer. Happy birthday to Leslie Craven on Wednesday.

