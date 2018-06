1 of 7

This past Sunday I attended the annual Father’s Day Bluegrass and Barbecue at the FARM Institute in Katama. It was quintessential Vineyard fare: livestock roaming around waiting to be handed treats from youngsters, down-home music, local beer there for the drinking, and curious pastime activities such as cornhole. The vibe was playful and pleasant — a welcome diversion from the political headlines of the day, and a fine day of bonding for fathers and family.