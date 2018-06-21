Return of the titan

Donald Herman is the new varsity football coach at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS).

The former MVRHS football coach of 28 years was selected unanimously late yesterday by a three-member voting committee from a field of five candidates in a four-hour session that included candidate interviews and committee discussion. MVRHS athletic director Mark McCarthy confirmed the pick late this morning after speaking with Herman and the other four candidates.

In addition to Herman, candidates included Bill O’Connell, 2017 head coach at Sandwich High School, current MVRHS basketball coach Sterling Bishop, Oak Bluffs police officer Tim Millerick, and Jeff Scheller, an Island builder, a former MVRHS player and father of a current member of the football team.

“I am gratified by the time and effort the committee invested. This was not a cut-and-dried process. The committee reviewed all aspects of the candidates and their resume, and there was a lot of give and take. They agreed that Donald’s experience and success with the football program was the right fit,” McCarthy said. The committee included a current coach (Terry Lynch, girls JV soccer), a parent of a present or former player (Terry Donahue) and a current player, incoming junior Skylar Hall.

Herman compiled a 220-90 record and five state titles before retiring in 2015. Steve McCarthy and Ryan Kent each coached a year. Kent resigned earlier this month to pursue further education and work in special needs teaching.

The varsity squad went 3-17 in 2016-2017. The last season was shut down early as a result of low numbers and disciplinary issues.

Herman will be introduced — and reintroduced — to his players on Sunday afternoon at the Touchdown Club annual cookout at MVRHS; the Touchdown Club is the football team’s booster club.

Herman is clearly looking forward to his coaching return.

“I’m excited. I poured my heart and soul into this baby for 28 years. Felt I owed it to myself, the school, and the kids to work with coaches, the kids and the community to re-right the ship. A lot of what I do is built on trust between coaches and players, and it’s built on conditioning and discipline. It’s not a style for everyone but when that trust works, great things can happen. Everyone starts with a clean slate,” he said.

Herman’s staff currently includes Asil Cash as weight room coordinator, Tim Millerick, Bob Mansfield, Jason O’Donnell returning as defensive coordinator, Jason Meago, Kyle Coughlin, and Brad Cortez.