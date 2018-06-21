Women’s lacrosse pioneer Dripps joins EMASS Lacrosse Hall of Fame

Former MVRHS coach brought lacrosse to the Island and everywhere she went

Betsy Dripps met lacrosse about 60 years ago as a fourth-grader at the Ryder School outside Philadelphia.

At that time, lacrosse was little-known, mainly practiced in eastern regional pockets like Philadelphia. One of the oldest sports in North America, with roots in Native-American culture dating to the 1600s, exposure to the sport, particularly women’s lacrosse, required you to be in the right place at the right time.

Dripps was one of those people. It was love at first sight and the former player, coach and official has pioneered the port, helping lacrosse to achieve its mainstream status today.

For those efforts, Dripps will be inducted into the Eastern Mass. Lacrosse Hall of Fame in ceremonies at Harvard University in Cambridge, MA. on June 28.

Dripps founded the girls program at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) in 1995 and coached the team for 21 seasons before retiring in 2015. Her teams went to the state tourney in 18 of those seasons and won between 150-200 matches over that span.

She is the second Island resident in the past two years to achieve Eastern Mass. Lacrosse Hall of Fame recognition. Jacqui Diggs, an Island resident and another lifelong advocate of women’s lacrosse, was inducted in 2017 for more than 50 years of advocacy and involvement in the sport as a coach, administrator and official.

The induction ceremony and a reception will be held at Harvard’s Bright-Landry Hockey Center from 5:30 to 7:30, then Dripps will move to Harvard Stadium to be introduced at halftime of a match between men’s professional lacrosse all-star team against the U.S. national men’s lacrosse team.

We know Dripps for her work here, starting the girls program and from her legacy of players who have gone on to grow the sport, but the MVRHS success was the capstone of her pioneering work.

“I made the high school team as an eighth-grader and played five years of varsity lacrosse before moving on to Sweet Briar College and worked as a player and assistant, I guess to get the program off the ground,” she said last week. Her daughters Heidi and Marion were lacrosse team captains at The Shipley School, Dripps’ high school alma mater. Heidi continued her lacrosse career at Middlebury College.

Dripps started a women’s club team in the Philadelphia area after four years as a Navy wife and while raising three kids. “Our team played in three national tournaments. I guess I played the sport for 30 years and I coached during that time,” she said.

Dripps, 71, is fit, restless and energetic. She is as focussed on the sport as that fourth-grader ever was. “We got here in 1994 and I told (then athletic director) Russ MacDonald I wanted to start a girls lacrosse program. He said “Betsy there are no teams. Who will you play.” But I had noticed that some South Shore towns, Hingham, Duxbury, Scituate, were starting programs. I contacted the coaches and we put home and home series together. And Russ gave me the Ok in 1995. There were no leagues then. You played whoever had a team. No problem getting teams to come here. They loved coming to the Vineyard,” she said.

The early days were really a bootstrap operation. “I talked with Mr. Brine who ran the Brine Sporting goods business. He had a home on Chappaquiddick. He gave me sticks and uniforms. Marianne Neill of Marianne’s Screen Printing in Vineyard Haven and Chesca owner Joanne Maxwell had daughters who wanted to learn and they donated our goals. I lined the field myself and we got going. I knew it would work, it’s a running game, like field hockey and soccer. We had 20 kids the first year and a JV team in the second year.,” she said.

From those early days, Dripps found herself touring England with her teams and hosting British girls teams on the Island.

Dripps’ approach to the game is different. She doesn’t know how many wins her teams had or the records of her top scorers but she is proud that her teams had the highest grade point average in the school.

“Records were never important to me, though I can tell you we were undefeated one year in the regular season. I really loved them loving it, the sportsmanship, being team players. A lot of kids went to college and did well at college lax,” she said.

Drips may not be much for records but she has an impressive talent for keeping track of her kids and their accomplishments. “I don’t want to leave anyone out but I probably will,” she said, beginning a litany of accomplishments of her players in lacrosse and life.

“Vanessa Pisano (also a 1,000 point basketball scorer at MVRHS) set records at Wheaton and is a lawyer. Scooter Campos, defense, played at Ohio Wesleyan. Madison Hughes played Division 1 for Central Connecticut State and just won the Connecticut state championship coaching at New Canaan High School. Molly Fisher and Kurstin Moore (current MVRHS coach) played at Ithaca. Kelsey MacDonald played at Plymouth State and coached at Wellesley College and coached the Israeli national team. She still holds the college record for ground ball efficiency. Taylor Macdonald played at Eastern Connecticut State and coached in Colorado.

“Alexis Russillo played at Franklin Pierce and Jenev Schilling at Hartwick. Lee Hayman is playing now at Denison University. Kayla Leonard and Kerry O’Donoghue played at Roger Williams.

“Kim Dowling, who was on one of my first lacrosse teams at the high school, is now coaching her daughter’s lacrosse team up in Maine.

“Hayley Pierce, who just graduated from medical school, played on a very competitive club team at the University of Miami while studying premed. Hayley received academic all- american honors for lacrosse while she was at MVRHS, being a top student in her class and captain and the top player on the MVRHS lacrosse team,” Dripps said.

Dripps is a fan of multi-sport participation for kids to avoid burnout and she wants the women’s game to retain its original premise of speed, perfect passing and teamwork. The boys game is physical. We need to avoid the run and gun physical game,” she said, calling also for more and improved officiating to ensure game flow.

“Lacrosse is a fun sport to play, whether you go on with it or not. It’s always more fun when you win but it has to be fun. It’s OK to make mistakes, that’s how we learn. The camaraderie and sportsmanship that develops makes it a great game,” she said.