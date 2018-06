To the Editor:

Our American flag, held aloft by Trump, Pence and cowering Republicans is now at a different angle with the red stripes dripping blood downward, the white stars crumpling into fierce little dots. With bigotry, racism, misogyny, their prime goals are to trample the poor, ignore the cries of children and ensure the desecration of human rights. The Trump Doctrine is an embarrassment to our world. We have become the terrorists.

Liza Coogan

Vineyard Haven