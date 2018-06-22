Van flips in two-vehicle crash

A NAPA Auto Parts van and second car were involved in a two-car crash Friday on Barnes Road near the Airport Business Park Friday just after 2 pm, according to a Times photographer at the scene. The force of the crash flipped the NAPA van over on its roof.

The driver of the auto parts truck was out, moving around, and didn’t appear to be seriously injured. The driver of the sedan was sitting off to the side.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital, according to a manager at the NAPA store in Vineyard Haven. “Nothing was broken,” he said. “I believe he was hit from behind.”

No further details are available at this time.