Berried treasures

Morning Glory Farm (MGF) in Edgartown held its annual strawberry festival on Saturday. Though the weather was dreary, that didn’t stop Islanders and tourists from experiencing the festivities. There was face painting and games for kids like the bean bag and “strawberry” toss, raffles to win MGF prizes, music by the Flying Elbows, and of course, plenty of strawberry-inspired food. MGF employees spent the day dishing out (almost) too-pretty-to-eat strawberry shortcake, topped with colorful pansies that brightened the rainy day. The festival menu also included burgers, pork sausage, hot dogs, salads, and lemonade. The market was open as well, where fresh strawberries were for sale.

The First Congregational Church in West Tisbury also had its annual strawberry festival on Saturday, which also featured all things strawberry, including strawberries with whipped cream, strawberries with ice cream, strawberry shortcake, and strawberry smoothies. Despite the rain, the strawberry festivals were the perfect kick-off to summer on the Island.