Markey slams Trump in Tisbury

Sen. Ed Markey told an overflow town hall crowd on Sunday afternoon in Vineyard Haven that “we have to continue to put excruciating pain on President Trump to change his policy on immigration.”

The Bay State junior senator, an early and enthusiastic critic of the Trump administration, told a supportive crowd of more than 200 people in the Hebrew Center that he is headed for the Texas and Mexico border next week for a fact-finding tour of the facilities and the condition of the “2,423 children” detained there and in facilities across the U.S.

He told reporters in a brief press availability before the town hall-style meeting that the U.S. Senate is now “the protection for the country and I feel fortunate to be part of that. It is hard to stop anything bad in the House of Representatives with Speaker Paul Ryan rubber-stamping the most radical proposals. But you need 60 votes in the Senate and we’ve denied most of what he’s passed through the House.

“We have an election coming and we need more House and Senate seats to improve the system of checks and balances,” he said.

In answer to a press question on the vagaries of the news cycle on individual issues such as gun laws and healthcare, Markey said, “Trump has largely put all the major issues in play. There’s a return to individual issues periodically, but it’s the full smorgasboard of political controversy that drives the resistance movement in Massachusetts, whether it’s guns, science, women, the environment and more, recently, immigration. But (resistance) has been there since the beginning. The same theme keeps reoccurring and so does the level of response to those issues.”

The news cycle does have an impact, he agreed. “I would love to talk about the 360,000 new jobs, blue-collar jobs, being created in the energy sector but the immigration issue needs attention now,” he said.

Markey told reporters and the crowd that there is good news in Alzheimer’s cure funding, on the opioid issue with $3 billion passed, and a more comprehensive bill on the way in a bipartisan effort, and with a net neutrality bill for internet protection he helped shepherd through the Senate recently by a 52-47 vote.

With regard to the need for a more detailed Democratic agenda and stronger individual voices to tell it, Markey’s comments gave rise to a thought that Democrats may be playing a long game by providing Republicans with enough rope to hang themselves.

“We don’t have one person running for president so a single voice isn’t in place but 90 percent of Democrats are running on the same issues,” he said, noting that Republicans are defining themselves by positions in support of unpopular issues. “The American people like the Affordable Care Act now. They don’t want it taken away and a lot of Republicans who supported repeal are scrambling now.”

The message of Democrats is getting through to voters.

“Americans get it. We want liberty and freedom for all, just as it says in the Declaration of Independence,” he said.

He pointed to recent elections as a barometer that Democrats are on the right side of voters’ beliefs. “Terry McAuliffe won reelection as Virginia’s governor by five points a few years ago,” he said. “Ralph Wortham won by almost nine points a few months ago.”