Boch Park work underway

Work on Boch Park, located at 20 Beach Road in Vineyard Haven, next door to the MV Times building, is clearly underway.

Ernie Boch Jr. has proposed building a private park on the vacant piece of land, but for months the plot of waterfront land has been surrounded by chain link fence with no work going on while the town and Boch representatives worked out the details of moving a sewer easement on the property.

On Monday morning, an excavator began ripping into the ground at the site. Last Wednesday, Boch representatives huddled with Tisbury building inspector Kenneth Barwick on the property.

Neither Barwick, nor Boch could immediately be reached for comment.

Tisbury town administrator Jay Grande wrote in an email that a trench is being dug to install electrical lines and that the old sewer line is being removed. “A new dry line is being installed, but not connected,” he wrote. A license agreement between the town and Boch is being finalized by attorneys, Grande wrote.

Changes to the plans may be forthcoming, he wrote.

Town leaders have expressed disappointment that Boch plans to build a private park on the land. Boch has cited liability in allowing the public to use it.

In a previous interview with The Times, Boch said he plans a “beautiful” park with nautical themes.