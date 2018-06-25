MVH Profile: Prudy Carter-Donovan, N.P.

Prudy, how long have you been on-Island?

Twelve years. I originally accepted a six-month temporary position here as an overnight ER nurse in 2006. My family and I fell in love with the Island, so we decided to move here. I joined the primary care team at the hospital six months ago.

What do you do when you’re not working?

When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family. I am fortunate to have three of my four children, two grandchildren, and my mom living here on the Island.

Any fields of medicine you’re particularly interested in?

Like other N.P.s and M.D.s on the Island, I have an interest in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of tick-borne illness. At the recent hospital forum, some members of the community had expressed frustration about their experience as patients with Lyme disease. I am happy to report that this has prompted us to begin the process of assessing the needs of those affected, as well as identifying a specialty care resource we may be able to utilize to better support and educate our patients and providers.

What do you find most rewarding about your work?

I truly enjoy partnering with patients to help them to identify the root cause of their illness, and assist them with a treatment plan that helps them to meet their individual health goals.