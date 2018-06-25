Suspects sought in chew and screw

Tisbury Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a couple who allegedly stole more than $200 worth of food from Mikado, an Asian restaurant on Main Street in Vineyard Haven.

The alleged theft took place Saturday at around 10:30 pm when the couple, who first sat down at a table ordering food and drink, then ordered take out food, as well, Lt. Eerik Meisner said. They left without paying for the food they ate, he said. “They took their order and someone else’s and ran out the door,” Lt. Meisner said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-696-4240 or 508-693-1212.