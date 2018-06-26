Edgartown gets ready for Fourth of July

In a meeting that lasted two shakes of a lamb’s tail, Edgartown selectmen met Monday to discuss some of the town’s Fourth of July celebrations.

The Dukes County Clerk of Courts Joe Sollitto formally invited town selectmen to judge at the Fourth of July parade. He requested people handing out candy do so respectfully.

Four prizes will be given out for people participating in the parade — best in show, most original, most patriotic, and most special. Estimating around 1,000 participants, Sollitto asked people participating in the parade to get there between 2:30 and 4 pm for the parade to start at 5 pm as it has for the past several decades.

Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee discussed town restaurant and bar hours during the Fourth of July. Chief McNamee said the police department had no problem with places having last call at 1 am and closing at 2 am. Normally restaurants and bars are required to close at 1 am. Selectmen unanimously approved the extended hours.

In other business, McNamee discussed a change to the town police contract. The discussion centered on a section of the contract’s collective bargaining agreement which offers a $800 incentive to police officers who complete 75 hours of physical training over the course of one year.

McNamee and the selectmen agreed an adjustment to the language was needed to clarify it was not a mandatory practice, but a voluntary one that is encouraged. Selectmen agreed to meet with McNamee and discuss it further at the next selectmen’s meeting.

Selectmen approved a request for Eversource to construct a pole at 85 Edgartown Bay Road. The construction of the pole requires a public hearing which will occur on June 28 at 4 pm.