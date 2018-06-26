Groups to rally on immigration

In support of the #FamiliesBelongTogether march on Washington Saturday, the Martha’s Vineyard Peace Council is organizing a rally at 11 am Saturday at Five Corners, Sarah Nevins, co-chairman of the council, said.

The rally is in response to the Trump administration’s separation of families crossing the southern border into the United States. Though President Trump signed an executive order ending the practice of separating children, many remain in detention centers.

“People are very, very upset about this issue,” Nevins said.

She expects Island churches and other activist organizations to join Saturday’s rally.