Off to the races

Despite a rather insipid breeze, the first Holmes Hole Sailing Association Thursday evening race of the season was held on June 21. An enthusiastic showing of 15 boats was evenly divided between the two divisions. Starfish, a Brenda 38 of Sail Martha’s Vineyard, took the first spot in the A Division, beating out Troubador, sailed by the Vineyard Haven Yacht Club, by just 29 seconds. Tango, a J100 sailed by Phil Hale, came in third.

In the B Division, Alerion 28s took the top three spots: First was Tamu, skippered by Tom Wescott; in second, Mead Wyman’s Heimkehr; and Stuart Halpert, sailing Providence, was third.

Two races were held on Sunday, June 24. The 10 am course took the six starters out into Vineyard Sound and back. The same course in reverse was used for the 2 pm race. The wind filled in during the morning race up to about 9 knots. The order of the three A Division boats was: Jerry Goodale in first aboard his Catalina 34; Soma Holiday, a Hanse 335 sailed by Frank Sutula; and a newcomer to the fleet, Talaria, a Hinckley 36 skippered by Clayton Henke in third. Altius, a Stuart Knockabout owned by Alan Wilson, came in ahead of two Alerion 28s for the B Division finish. The second spot went to Mo Flam’s Penelope, and Providence was third.

The breeze freshened nicely for the afternoon race, enticing 13 starters. Irving Gates, aboard King Kiwi, a Sabre 38, won the A Division. Soma Holiday again was second, and Tango came in third. In the B Division, Bruce Stewart’s Shields, Tashmoo, was first, two minutes ahead of Penelope on corrected time. Altius was edged out by Penelope in this round, coming in third.

Welcome to the three new A Division sailors, Geoff Gibson sailing Full Circle, Clayton Hanke aboard Talaria, and Paul Duane skippering Mischief.

Races are held Thursdays and Sundays. All are welcome. Please visit holmeshole.org for more information.