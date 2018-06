Academic honors

Graduations

Marlan Sigelman of Vineyard Haven, a master of science in Library and Information Science from Simmons College.

Nicholas Watts of Vineyard Haven, from Tulane University.

William Hurwitz of Chilmark, from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Jessica Dupon of Oak Bluffs, from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Dean’s list

Madeline Alley of Oak Bluffs, at University of St. Andrews (Scotland).

Cana E. Courtney of Edgartown, at Saint Michael’s College.

Susanna M. van Rooyen of West Tisbury, at Saint Michael’s College.

Sophie Elizabeth Ulyatt of Edgartown, at Simmons College.

Julia Pastore Hart of Vineyard Haven, at Simmons College.

Tisbury School Recognition Day

Underclassmen awards

Jeffrey T. Goodale Memorial Award to Lily Myers, grade 5.

Dorothy Larkosh Roberts Award to Sophia Cutrer, grade 6.

Rose Anthony Award for Achievement in Literary Arts to Anya Kisselgof, grade 7.

Grade 8 awards

Kerry Alley Humanitarian Award to Evelyn Silva.

Eugene W. Baer Creative Arts Award to Tenley Brooks.

James Norton Technology Award to Mekhi Jones, Duncan Brown, and Zachary Utz.

Maurice Bresnahan School Service Award to Mekhi Jones.

Fred Glodis Science Award to Zachary Utz.

Michael Ovios Golden Hammer Award to Kathleen Dos Santos.

Principal’s Award to Jonathan Norton.