Aquinnah: Official Summer

School’s out, the Fourth of July is next week, the roads are crowded, Islanders are muttering under their breath every time they are faced with a group of more than three people; it must be Official Summer. Everything up to now has been a dress rehearsal; if you don’t have your summer game face ready, you will never make it through Five Corners in a timely way. Get it together and create your mantra for the next two months. This year mine is, “Everything I need is up-Island; I never have to travel past West Tisbury.”

Everyone is invited to attend the Old South Road Neighborhood Association’s 16th annual Fourth of July Children’s Parade and Treasure Hunt. The morning starts with face painting, coffee and doughnuts (get there on time for the doughnuts) at the Goldfield-Mannion home, 5 Old South Rd., at 10 am. Floats line up at the same time, and the parade kicks off at 11 am after the National Anthem played by our own “world famous” Arlen Roth (who will then get into one of his cool cars and join the parade). A treasure hunt on Philbin Beach follows the parade (sorry, grownups, the treasure hunt is for kids only). If you are attending the parade, please park on Moshup Trail.

Pizza night at the Orange Peel Bakery is back! Wednesday from 5 pm to 8 pm. Bring your own toppings, and remember to bring enough to share. Juli is also offering lunchtime pizzas from 11 am to 1 pm on weekdays. That means you can call in an order and pick it up on your way to the beach. Call the bakery at 508-645-2025. Speaking of Juli, her son Emerson was here for a hot minute last week. I saw him at Red Sand about to go for a sail. He has since headed back up to Dartmouth to attend summer semester. He said he is enjoying Dartmouth so much he doesn’t even mind that he must be there in the summer.

The library is hosting Story Time on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. Kids Craft will be on Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm, and the book group will meet on Saturday as well. They will discuss Amor Towles’ “A Gentleman in Moscow.”

The Aquinnah Wampanoag Indian Museum (operated by the Aquinnah Cultural Center) is open for the season. The museum is a 125-year-old Wampanoag farm house on the Circle near the Gay Head Cliffs. The exhibits this summer cover several centuries of Wampanoag history and culture, from ancient fossils found in the clay cliffs to modern-day tribal life. Come and immerse yourself in some Gay Head history, from Aquinnah Wampanoag whaling, Gay Head clay pottery, Cranberry Day, farming, and many other aspects of 19th century daily life in a Wampanoag community. The museum is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 am to 4 pm, admission is $5 adults, $3 seniors and children 12 and under. For more information, contact aquinnahcc@gmail.com or 508-645-7900.

The Chilmark Community Center camp will start next week. You can register online at chilmarkcommunitycenter.org or in person this weekend, Saturday, June 30, and Sunday, July 1, from 9 am to noon. The playschool is now open to 3-year-olds as well as 4- and 5-year-olds. Laurie Keefe will be back to run it. The camp has lots of amazing programming this year, including sailing, drama, and tennis. All children who are enrolled in an Island school get half off tuition.

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival has announced its summer schedule. Their season will kick off on Thursday, July 5, at 8 pm with an outdoor screening of “Jaws” at Owen Park. On Saturday, July 7, at 7:30 pm, the documentary “The Final Year” will screen at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs with former Secretary of State John Kerry as special guest. Other guests this summer include former Congressman Barney Frank, activist Patrisse Cullors, and actor Chris Cooper. Get tickets now at tmvff.org. It’s going to be a hot summer.