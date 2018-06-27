Court Report: June 15, 2018 – June 18, 2018

June 15, 2018

Meirilucia P. Nunes, Oak Bluffs; DOB 3/18/81, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

June 18, 2018

Keona M. Chung, West Tisbury; DOB 11/5/91 operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Adrian Jones, Oak Bluffs; DOB 5/19/89, fugitive from justice on a court warrant: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Damon Vickers, Chilmark; DOB 6/19/64, assault and battery: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Damon Vickers, Chilmark; DOB 6/19/64; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; assault and battery: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Damon Vickers, Chilmark; DOB 6/19/64; assault and battery: guilty, probation for 2½ years, must pay $50 VW and $65 PSF, comply with DCF with no abuse of victims, undergo counseling, abuse education and anger management; two additional charges of assault and battery: guilty, probation for 2½ years, must pay $50 VW and $65 PSF, comply with DCF with no abuse of victims, undergo counseling, abuse education and anger management concurrent with count 1.

Luiza Vickers, Chilmark; DOB 3/14/79, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Luiza Vickers, Chilmark; DOB 3/14/79, assault and battery: continued without finding for one year, must pay $50 VW and $65 PSF and comply with DCF orders and no abuse of victims.

Luiza Vickers, Chilmark; DOB 3/14/79, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; a second charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; assault and battery: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.