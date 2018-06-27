‘On the Edge in Cuba’ with Alan and Joy Ganapol

On Tuesday, July 3, at 4:30 pm, the West Tisbury library hosts a presentation with Alan and Joy Ganapol of West Tisbury. Alan and Joy will give a glimpse into their experience of a lifetime while traveling in Cuba. Hear the story of how their one-week vacation turned into a five-week roller-coaster ride from despair to hopefulness.

Alan and Joy are proud parents of David and Elyse and grandparents of Eli and Kaia. Joy is a retired clinical social worker. Alan is an active EMT, EMT educator, and also works for Cape Air at the Martha’s Vineyard Airport.

This event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.