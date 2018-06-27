Founder of Bethlehem Fair Trade Artisans visits Island

The public is invited to meet Suzan Sahori, founder of Bethlehem Fair Trade Artisans (BFTA), this Friday, June 29, in the Oak Bluffs Public Library meeting room at 3:30 pm.

Learn about BFTA’s mission to empower vulnerable producers in marginalized communities by introducing their ancient handicrafts of olivewood carving, embroidery, mother-of-pearl carving, olive oil soap, and wool felt to the world.

Sahori, according to a press release, is the guest of Linda Cohen, a year-round resident of West Tisbury who has recently formed Olive Branch Fair Trade, a nonprofit representing Canaan Fair Trade organic olive oil, Land of Canaan Foundation, and other artisans in the Middle East. Her products will occasionally be available World Market Mondays in West Tisbury.