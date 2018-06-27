Habitat help

Help Habitat for Humanity finish its latest house in Oak Bluffs on Thursday, June 28, and Friday, the 29th. Paint, build the exterior deck, help with site work, and more. Come when you can and stay as long as you can. Parking is available on Towanticut Avenue in the VFW overflow lot (dirt parking lot). Organizers ask that you don’t park in the lot adjacent to the VFW. No experience necessary. This work day is for those ages 16 and up, at 17 Oak Ave. in Oak Bluffs. 9 am to 4:30 pm. For more information, visit habitatmv.org.