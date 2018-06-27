Island Home ferry is broken down

Updated 12:05 pm

The MV Island Home has missed a morning run from Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven, according to a Times employee who was scheduled to take that ferry.

The Steamship Authority website indicates that the trip was delayed due to mechanical issues.

Coast Guard spokesman Nathan Mendes told The Times it was an emergency diesel generator that “went down” and the SSA voluntarily took the ferry out of service.

“During a routine and required test of the emergency generator on board the M/V Island Home prior to its 10:45 am trip from Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven, a relay failed to perform as expected and the emergency generator did not automatically activate,” according to an email issued by spokesman Sean Driscoll. “The relay required repair so the passengers were removed from the Island Home and loaded on board the MV Nantucket for its 11:05 am scheduled departure to Oak Bluffs. The Island Home’s 10:45 am trip and noon trip have been cancelled while repairs are underway. The MV Sankaty will run an extra trip, departing at 2 pm from Woods Hole and 3:15 pm from Vineyard Haven, to accommodate the vehicles that were unable to be loaded onto the Island Home.”

Standby is closed in Woods Hole, the email states.

According to The Times employee, people were allowed to board the ferry in Woods Hole and then were told to get off again. Many of the passengers boarded the MV Nantucket, which is bound for Oak Bluffs.

This comes just days before the busy Fourth of July week on Island. It also comes after the Steamship Authority hired a private firm to look into repeated issues with the ferries, including mechanical breakdowns.

Updated to include statement from SSA. -Ed.