Library hosts summer concerts

The West Tisbury Library Foundation sponsors Tuesdays at Twilight, a series of summer concerts featuring food and free family-friendly music. The series is hosted at the Grange Hall, with the music beginning at 7:30 pm. Josh Aronie’s Food Truck will serve dinner on the grounds from 6 to 8 pm.

Starting off the series on July 3 will be the Edbury All-Stars, followed by West Tisbury’s Siren Mayhew performing on July 17; Spotlight on Youth plays July 24, and the series wraps up on August 7 with a jazz quartet featuring Eric Johnson, Jeremy Berlin and Friends.

The concerts are free and open to the public. For more information, visit westtisburylibrary.org.