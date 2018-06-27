Many to thank for kicking in

To the Editor:

The Martha’s Vineyard United Recreational Soccer Program recently concluded our spring 2018 season, celebrating with a league-wide barbecue for our nearly 300 players and their families. The program would like to recognize the Right Fork Diner, Cronig’s Market, ITC Distributors, the Wharf Pub, Island Spirit Kayaks, Island Source, Vineyard Propane, and the Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club for their generous donations of goods and services, which helped to make this event such a special one. We would also like to express thanks to the many parents and community members who have volunteered their time this season. MV United’s programming is run totally by volunteers, is completely nonprofit, and depends on community involvement to provide high-quality athletic experiences to Island youth at all levels. The program is always on the lookout for community volunteers interested in sharing their time and talents for program enrichment purposes. For more information on the program, player registration, and volunteer opportunities, please visit us at mvunited.org.

Again, a huge thank you to all of our wonderful donors and volunteers!

Caitlin Sylva, concessions and events coordinator

MV United Recreational Program