Oak Bluffs: Pickle week at OB library

A few hours of sunshine each day and rain showers at night are just the recipe that the lawns and flowers need to flourish. The daylilies are budding, and some of the perennials, but alas my hydrangeas seem to have taken a vacation this year, as there is not a bud in sight. Perhaps not enough steady hours of sunshine. We will see.

So many people are commenting on speeding cars and rudeness of the drivers as they pass in unsafe places, then yell rude remarks, or gestures, when they pass, even though they are the ones breaking the law. Passing on double lines, curves, speeding in neighborhoods, and even up Circuit Avenue, seems to have become the norm. Enough violence going on in this world so why people need to indulge in such unruly behavior is unbelievable.

At this point I need to give a shout out to our Oak Bluffs Police Department. Within a week of me sending a letter to Chief Blake, I noticed a decided increase in police cruiser presence in my neighborhood, resulting in a decrease in speeders. Thanks for the response. Also, a day after my request to highway superintendent Richard Combra, the stop sign lines on Alpine and Hudson have been painted. Of course there are still the few motorists who cannot read stop signs or notice the lines, but hopefully with continued police enforcement, their careless driving will soon cease.

It’s called pickle week at our Oak Bluffs library, and when you see the list of events happening this week at the library you will see why. Tonight from 5:30 to 6:30 pm there will be a pickling workshop. Join fermentation guru Meave and make your own jar of pickles. No need to bring anything, so get ready to get dilly. Heads up, though, as registration is required, and as this is a last-minute notice, the class might be filled. Pickleball in action at Niantic Park is on the schedule for Friday, June 29, from 10 to 11:30 am. Meet at the park to learn more about the sport of pickleball, view demonstrations, and maybe even try it yourself. Steve Auerbach will host this fun sport. Also on Friday from 3:30 to 5 pm, you may have a visit with Suzan Sahori, founder of Bethlehem Fair Trade Artisans. BFTA is a nonprofit NGO established in 2009, and in 2015 became the first guaranteed member of the World Fair Trade Organization in the Middle East. This Saturday from 3 to 4 pm, come and enjoy a pickle and cheese party at the library. Sample various pickles and cheeses, and discuss favorites. Crackers optional.

Not too soon to start thinking about the Possible Dreams Auction, which benefits Martha’s Vineyard Community Services. MVCS celebrates its 40th (ruby) anniversary this year on Sunday, July 29, at the Winnetu Oceanside Resort in Katama. This auction helps support the services provided by MVCS. Making a comeback this year is Fund-a-Need, which gives bidders the opportunity to raise their paddles to donate at a level that is comfortable to them in order to help solve a pressing issue on the Island. This year this fund will support suicide prevention efforts. MVCS Island Counseling Center and emergency services team act as first responders in crisis situations to help prevent these incidents, and aid in the widespread trauma that occurs within our community when they do occur. So please think beyond “you can’t give enough to make a difference,” and realize that a little giving by many will make quite a difference in these services.

The annual meeting of the Lagoon Pond Association will take place on Saturday, July 7, from 9 to 11:30 am at Sailing Camp Park on Barnes Road, Oak Bluffs. This annual meeting gives people a chance to learn what the organization is doing to help keep this treasured resource clean and safe, and how they can help. Refreshments will be served, and the program is free and open to all. For more info, visit their website at lagoonpondassoc.org.

On Tuesday, July 3, the Federated Church invites everyone to come for the fifth annual reading of the Frederick Douglass 1852 speech. This program is co-hosted by the Friends of the Edgartown Library and Federated Church. Mr. Douglass presented his speech, “The Meaning of the Fourth of July for the Negro” on July 5, 1852.

Somehow the last few lines of the Oak Bluffs column were omitted from the written version of the column last week, so I am repeating it here.

We send birthday smiles to Paula O’Connor on June 22, Jay Schofield on the 26th, and Ashley Rebello Andrews and Leanne Giordano on the 28th, Abbey Marchand, Donna Leon and James Maseda on June 30, Madeline Alley on the 1st, Rahmal Hopkins and Deborah deBettencourt on the 3rd, Joe Alosso on July 4th, and James Cage on July 5th.

Enjoy your week, fly your flags proudly on July 4th, and peace.