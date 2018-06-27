Poet’s Corner: Saltpetre

By Kristen G. Norman

Meandering homeward

Sun thaws field

Parted to messages

Only God can see.

Pairings of both geese

And swan glide

Harmonious in camaraderie

And in mating.

The day’s turned

Bleak once more

Just a glimmer of light seen

To eke out

A flake of hope,

As crow casts shadow to

Elapsed snow formation

Oddly shaping

Mary and baby J.

The island takes a few last

Remaining exhales before onslaught —

Fertilizer and fireworks …

Lord, hear our prayers.

Kristen G. Norman is “a wash-ashore of over two decades — from her story lady’s womb, by the shores of Lake Cochituate.”