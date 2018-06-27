Poet’s Corner: Saltpetre

By Kristen G. Norman
Meandering homeward
Sun thaws field
Parted to messages
Only God can see.
Pairings of both geese
And swan glide
Harmonious in camaraderie
And in mating.
The day’s turned
Bleak once more
Just a glimmer of light seen
To eke out
A flake of hope,
As crow casts shadow to
Elapsed snow formation
Oddly shaping
Mary and baby J.
The island takes a few last
Remaining exhales before onslaught —
Fertilizer and fireworks …
Lord, hear our prayers.
Kristen G. Norman is “a wash-ashore of over two decades — from her story lady’s womb, by the shores of Lake Cochituate.”