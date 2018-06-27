REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: June 18 – 22, 2018

Chilmark

June 21, Zachary Wiesner, trustee of Aquinnah Beach Lot and Lot 10 Chilmark Nominee Trust, sold 31 Meadow Lane to Haven Fyfe Kiernan for $1,775,000.

June 21, Benjamin C. Mayhew, 3rd and Margaret M. Penicaud, each individually; Jonathan E. Mayhew and Anne Mayhew, trustees of the Clam Point Cove Nominee Trust; Lois E. Mayhew, Personal Representative of the estate of Gregory Mayhew; and Lois E. Mayhew, individually, sold 3 Clam Point Cove Road to Richard and Lisa Zabel for $2,550,000.

Gosnold

June 19, Janet B. Burke, trustee of Burke Family Realty Trust, sold 14 Broadway Street to Ann Celestina Day, Geoffrey S. Taylor, and Isabel Kearny Day for $430,000.

Oak Bluffs

June 22, Jonathan T. Hartzband and Timothy Broderick, trustees of the Lompico Trust, sold 84 Washington Ave. to John Riordan and Caitlin M. Riordan for $602,500.

Tisbury

June 18, Ruby G. Antik and Hadley C. Antik sold 18 Martin Road to Gustavo Lioncio for $689,000

June 19, Carly Simon sold a lot on John Hoft Road to James L. and Laura M. Hale for $300,000.

June 22, Benjamin T. Baumann and Erik W. Baumann sold 97 North William Street to Susan A. Dunbar for $500,000.

June 22, Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank, trustee of the Patricia R. Crane 2005 Trust, sold 84 William Street to Antoinette S. Peters, Susanna T. Schenk, and Thomas E. Schenk, trustees of the 84 William Street Realty Trust, for $895,000.

West Tisbury

June 22, Huseby Mountain Farm LLC sold a lot on Pine Hill Road to Daniel Merry for $50,000.

June 22, Louis J. Meade Jr., Personal Representative of the estate of Margaret Meade, a/k/a Margart Meade, sold 134 Old County Road to Robert F. Amado, trustee of the Robertson Trust, for $240,000.