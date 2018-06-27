Summer Reading kickoff with the Pinkletinks

Celebrate summer reading with music and dancing as families and kids are invited to the annual Summer Reading kickoff event at the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury, brought to you by all of the Martha’s Vineyard libraries. Doors open at 10:30 am on July 7, and admission is free. This year’s event features the Island’s popular rock group the Pinkletinks. Rob Myers and friends will perform a set of classic children’s songs in a rock-band format, at a volume appropriate for children’s ears. This event is open to the public and made possible by the Martha’s Vineyard Library Association and the Massachusetts Cultural Council. The statewide summer reading theme, “Libraries Rock!” is brought to you by the Massachusetts Library System, the Boston Bruins, and the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners.