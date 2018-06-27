Tick tips: How to keep, or get, the nasty creatures off you

Field biologist Dick Johnson drags likely tick habitat. And he's wearing white socks. — MVT File photo

DO use tweezers to remove the tick if possible
DO grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible
DO pull upward with steady even pressure
DO call a doctor if you can’t get it out
DO use repellent with permethrin on clothing
DO use repellant with 10 to 30 percent DEET on skin on adults and children over 2 months old
DO wear white socks over your pant legs when hiking, so ticks are easy to find

