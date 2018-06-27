DO use tweezers to remove the tick if possible
DO grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible
DO pull upward with steady even pressure
DO call a doctor if you can’t get it out
DO use repellent with permethrin on clothing
DO use repellant with 10 to 30 percent DEET on skin on adults and children over 2 months old
DO wear white socks over your pant legs when hiking, so ticks are easy to find
Tick tips: How to keep, or get, the nasty creatures off you
