Tick tips: How to keep, or get, the nasty creatures off you

DO use tweezers to remove the tick if possible

DO grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible

DO pull upward with steady even pressure

DO call a doctor if you can’t get it out

DO use repellent with permethrin on clothing

DO use repellant with 10 to 30 percent DEET on skin on adults and children over 2 months old

DO wear white socks over your pant legs when hiking, so ticks are easy to find