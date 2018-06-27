Tisbury: Strawberry Moon

Heard on Main Street: Brace yourselves. The full moon is coming. And it is the one that is called the Strawberry Moon tonight.

You know our Vineyard Haven library offers paperback “beach books.” You can return that paperback, or replace it with a new one if one is damaged by sand or water. Some visitors may take hardcover library books to the beach. (We know Islanders would never do such a thing.) Those library books end up full of sand, and at least needing new covers.

Amy Ryan, the director of our library, has announced that Phil Fleischman constructed a Little Free Library that will be placed in Owen Park. The Friends of the Vineyard Haven Library volunteered to maintain it and see that it is stocked with donated books. Lynne Fraker has also built a Little Free Library, which will be placed at the refurbished Lake Street Landing. A Little Free Library is a free book exchange, so take a book, return a book. The most common version is a small wooden box of books. Anyone may take a book or bring a book to share.

There are more than 50,000 registered Little Free Library book exchanges found in all the United States and over 70 countries around the world. There has been a Little Free Library in Oak Bluffs Post Office Square since 2013, and several are on Cape Cod.

Little ones will enjoy Music Together at the Vineyard Haven library with Joyce Maxner on Tuesday, July 3, at 10 and 11 am instead of the regular 10:30 am programs.

Tom Dresser invites you to meet with him on Thursday, July 5, at 7 pm at the V.H. library to hear about his new book, “Whaling on Martha’s Vineyard.” He will discuss the whaling industry, from its Wampanoag origins to the dramatic failures of whaling on Martha’s Vineyard after 150 years. There will be a free slideshow, refreshments, and autographed books available for purchase.

Every Friday night throughout the summer, Grace Episcopal Church serves hundreds of lobster rolls. All proceeds go to the ministry and mission of the church, to support outreach, music programs, children’s ministries, and Sunday worship. This delicious community supper depends fully on volunteers for prep and setup, serving, and cleanup. The atmosphere is festive, and the work is fun. They need several volunteers each week, for an hour or two or more. Just call Karen Huff at 508-360-2909 if you’d like to help.

Sometimes I swear the Steamship has doubled the number of visitors’ cars getting off the boat. Then I realize that some of those cars are driven by many of us.

Celebrate the Fourth with heart: On Tuesday, July 3, at 12 noon, come to the Federated Church for the free reading of the Frederick Douglass speech “The Meaning of the Fourth of July for the Negro.” First presented on July 5, 1852, to the Rochester Anti-Slavery and Sewing Society, his words still resonate today. Following the reading, a plaque will be unveiled designating Federated Church as a stop on the African American Heritage Trail. Mr. Douglass spoke in Edgartown in 1857, in what is now the Federated Church. There will be light refreshments.

Starting Sunday morning, July 1, the Federated Church will begin two services: at 8 and at 9:30 am. The summer hours continue to Labor Day. All are welcome.

Congratulations to Robert and Juliana Rogers on Sunday, as they celebrate their anniversary.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Emma Kristal. Tomorrow, wish the best to Mary Jacobson. Lynne Benson celebrates Saturday. Sioux Eagle and Marina Lent party on Monday. Tuesday belongs to Bob Benson and Larry Gomez. Fireworks mark the birthday of our nation as well as parties for Sue Fairbanks and Steve Nichols. Fly the flag!

Heard on Main Street: Don’t grow up — it’s a trap.